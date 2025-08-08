Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Pranciskonys
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Pranciskonys, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Pranciskonys, Lithuania
House
Pranciskonys, Lithuania
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE HOUSEHOLD IN THE UNIQUE SIGNATURE WITH MAXIMUM POWERS!!! BEING YOUR PERSONAL RACK AND N…
$387,648
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pranciskonys, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go