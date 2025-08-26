Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Pilviskiai
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Pilviskiai, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Padurpinycys, Lithuania
House
Padurpinycys, Lithuania
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is sold with farm buildings, a spacious plot of 20 ares of land in Pilviškės. The …
$60,832
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go