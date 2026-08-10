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Houses for sale in Pasvalio miesto seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Pasvalys, Lithuania
House
Pasvalys, Lithuania
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is sold in a quiet and beautiful town of Pushaloto, Pasvalys district. The plot -…
$17,390
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House in Pasvalys, Lithuania
House
Pasvalys, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Sold YACK HARKING RESTAURATED HOUSEHOLD IN THE BIRG. THESE LIVING PLACE - THE ENVIRONMENTAL …
$77,385
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