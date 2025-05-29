Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Pasvalio miesto seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Pasvalio miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Pasvalys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Pasvalys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/2
SALE SPREADS AND YOUTHS 3 CASTLE BUT, BEGINES G. 107, SAVINGS! Looking for comfortable, econ…
$73,025
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pasvalio miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go