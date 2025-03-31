Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Pabrade
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Pabrade, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial property 767 m² in Pabrade, Lithuania
Commercial property 767 m²
Pabrade, Lithuania
Area 767 m²
Floor 1
The Naujadvaris manor homestead located in the Švenčioni district still has preserved elemen…
$387,768
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes