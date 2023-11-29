Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Pabrade
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Pabrade, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
4 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Pabrade, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Pabrade, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/5
THE ERDVUS AND PROCEDURE 4 ROOMS WITH A BALKON IN THE PABRADER. The apartment on the outskir…
€89,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Pabrade, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Pabrade, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/3
€62,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Pabrade, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Pabrade, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/4
€85,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Pabrade, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Pabrade, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/4
€99,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir