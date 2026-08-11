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Houses for sale in Pabradė eldership, Lithuania

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House in Naujadvaris, Lithuania
House
Naujadvaris, Lithuania
Area 767 m²
Number of floors 1
The Naujadvaris Manor homestead, located in the Švenčionys district, still has the remaining…
$346,632
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