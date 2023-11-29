Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Mazeikiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Ukrinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ukrinai, Lithuania
€16,000
Plot of land in Reivyciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Reivyciai, Lithuania
10.17 a plot for sale Plot destination – single and double residential areas. It’s a great a…
€15,000
Plot of land in Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
2.03 ha agricultural plot for sale (changeable to home estate) Needs g. Courthouse km. ( dri…
€85,000
Plot of land in Jautakiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jautakiai, Lithuania
For sale in the 7.95th century. garden plot Needs r. sau., Sparks old, Sensitive, Recreation…
€5,000
Plot of land in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
€28,000
Plot of land in Urvikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Urvikiai, Lithuania
SELLING 13 ARS LIVING LAST PUBLIC IN THE NEW LIFE, VOS 5 MIN. ROAD IKI LITTLE CITY. - Locat…
€26,500
Plot of land in Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
A 6.13ar garden plot with a small cottage with two houseplates is for sale. One of them has …
€6,900
Plot of land in Troskuciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Troskuciai, Lithuania
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
€12,000
