Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Mazeikiu rajono savivaldybe
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Mazeikiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

;
Mazeikiai
5
6 properties total found
Commercial property 62 m² in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 62 m²
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
PRESENTATION OF THE PATTERN AND FUNCTIONING ALLOCATION (ODONOLOGY) _ _ _ _ _ _ _ GENERAL: - …
$104,337
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 838 m² in Seda, Lithuania
Commercial property 838 m²
Seda, Lithuania
Area 838 m²
Floor 1
SUBMITTED PROFESSIONAL, COMMERCIAL COMMERCIAL COMPLEX (KVAD 669,22) WITH INDIVIDUAL AND OTHE…
$576,419
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 63 m² in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 63 m²
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
DESIRING to PROVIDE COMMERCIAL PREMISES IN THE FIRST MAJOR COUNTRY OF THE MAIN MIESTS. NEW A…
$75,355
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
TekceTekce
Commercial property 64 m² in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 64 m²
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
PREMISES FOR SALE IN A VISIBLE LOCATION, IN THE CENTER OF THE MICRO-DISTRICT THE PREMISES CA…
$102,572
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 68 m² in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 68 m²
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
COMMERCIAL PREMISES FOR RENT OR SALE IN A VISIBLE LOCATION, IN THE CENTER OF THE MICRO-DISTR…
$170,953
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 51 m² in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 51 m²
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
HAIRDRESSER FOR SALE - BEAUTY SALON 50 sq.m. is for sale in a good location on Ventos St.,…
$77,499
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go