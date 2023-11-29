Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Commercial
  4. Mazeikiu rajono savivaldybe

Commercial real estate in Mazeikiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial with internet, with alarm system, with Furnace heating in Krakiai, Lithuania
Commercial with internet, with alarm system, with Furnace heating
Krakiai, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
€69,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir