Pool Mansions for sale in Lithuania

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Mansion 5 bedrooms in Vilnius, Lithuania
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 792 m²
Number of floors 2
Not for everyone. Only for those who can choose. At home. And there are places that change h…
$2,25M
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with Garage
with Terrace
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