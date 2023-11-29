Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Maisiagalos seniunija, Lithuania

4 properties total found
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Skauduliskes, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Skauduliskes, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€229,000
House with gas heating in Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
BUILDING WITH THE RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT IN THE LIGHT / FOURTH LIVING HOUSE COUNTRY OF THE R…
€65,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Kreiviai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kreiviai, Lithuania
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
K27-1 VILON CITY - resort 280-hectare family city - English-free, prestigious, modern accom…
€485,302
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Kreiviai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kreiviai, Lithuania
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
We invite „VILON CITY“ city residents to explore and settle in British architects' fully equ…
€324,840
