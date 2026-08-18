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Houses for sale in Maisiagalos seniunija, Lithuania

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House in Masionys, Lithuania
House
Masionys, Lithuania
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
"VILON CITY" - a resort city of a family of 280 hectares - a complex of prestigious, modern …
$562,612
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