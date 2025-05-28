Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Lioliu seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Lioliu seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Maneikiai, Lithuania
House
Maneikiai, Lithuania
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 1
Selling a well -groomed homestead Kelme R., Park G. Life in Nature Your Dream?Buy and stay r…
$199,505
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
House in Maneikiai, Lithuania
House
Maneikiai, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale brick dwelling house Krakių G., Krakių K., Mazeikiai R. General Information Locatio…
$142,461
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lioliu seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go