Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Lazdijai
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Lazdijai, Lithuania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Lazdijai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Lazdijai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
3-room apartment for sale in the center of Lazdijai district, seirian town. The apartment wa…
$14,735
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go