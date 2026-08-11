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Houses for sale in Lapes, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Lapes, Lithuania
House
Lapes, Lithuania
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
PARKYDAM ELECTRICALLY INSTALLATED IN 2025 The house is fully renovated, with spacious baseme…
$346,632
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House in Lapes, Lithuania
House
Lapes, Lithuania
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury house for sale surrounded by nature, Lapės, Kaunas district - your dream home with ex…
$409,149
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Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
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