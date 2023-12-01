Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Kurkliai

Lands for sale in Kurkliai, Lithuania

1 property total found
Plot of land in Pavirinciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pavirinciai, Lithuania
For sale Savors manor complex with 44.97 ha area on both banks of the Cooked River, with the…
€650,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir