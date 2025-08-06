Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Krincinas
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Krincinas, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Krincinas, Lithuania
House
Krincinas, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale in Pasvalys district, Krinčine, Žalgirio g. 32. The house is sold in a quiet…
$20,821
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go