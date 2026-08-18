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Houses for sale in Kretinga District Municipality, Lithuania

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4 properties total found
House in Daubenai, Lithuania
House
Daubenai, Lithuania
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
The real Lithuanian dream is a quality, warm and bright residential house with a pond in a v…
$441,716
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House in Rudaiciai, Lithuania
House
Rudaiciai, Lithuania
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is sold with cafe premises in a wonderful place on the lake shore in Rūdaičiai vil…
$382,570
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House in Kveciai, Lithuania
House
Kveciai, Lithuania
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
CREDIT RAJ, QUECIŲ K. - PARJIJDAM 208 KV. M FAMILY WITH 12 ARM AND SAFETY ELECTRICAL Between…
$243,454
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House in Darbenai, Lithuania
House
Darbenai, Lithuania
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
A 5-room (121.56 square meter) house with 42 acres of land is for sale in Darbėnai, Palanga …
$125,366
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