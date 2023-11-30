Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kretinga District Municipality, Lithuania

House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Sasaiciai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Sasaiciai, Lithuania
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
CLASSIC STILLED HOUSE, PROCEDURES AND 30 A. SKLYPAS CLASSES R. A cozy, modern, economical,…
€230,000
House with garage in Padvariai, Lithuania
House with garage
Padvariai, Lithuania
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 2
€156,000
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Kretinga, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Kretinga, Lithuania
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 1
€230,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Kretinga, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Kretinga, Lithuania
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
€90,000
House with With furniture, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating in Laumales, Lithuania
House with With furniture, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating
Laumales, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale in the Crete district, Ruble village, garden community „Minija“ -------------…
€95,000
House with garage, with paved road, with Stillroom in Kretingsodis, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Stillroom
Kretingsodis, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
INDICATORY INDICATED NON-BALTICAL SEA CRETING CITY 97 KV. M. SODO HOUSE WITH 5.77 ARS SKLYP …
€33,400
House with Furnace heating in Lazdininkai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Lazdininkai, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Attention an attractive offer to you! Just 10 minutes from the Holy, St. Petersburg, we offe…
€84,000
House with garage in Kveciai, Lithuania
House with garage
Kveciai, Lithuania
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED NOT BE INCLUDED 2 HOUSE WITH THE WILL BE LELS 1st G., TWO KVECI, CRETING R. IDEAL CH…
€59,000
House with central heating in Zibininkai, Lithuania
House with central heating
Zibininkai, Lithuania
Area 574 m²
Number of floors 2
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
€280,000
House with garage in Kretingsodis, Lithuania
House with garage
Kretingsodis, Lithuania
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 2
€177,000
