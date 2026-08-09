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Сommercial property in Klaipėda City Municipality, Lithuania

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Klaipėda
17
17 properties total found
Manufacture 2 803 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Manufacture 2 803 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 2 803 m²
A commercial property is offered for sale on the territory of the seaport of Klaipeda, one o…
$1,61M
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BPS Consulting
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Commercial property 127 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 127 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 127 m²
Floor 2
DESIGNATION 127kv / m ----------------------------------------------------------------------…
$262,287
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Commercial property 58 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 58 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
Great investment! Ideal place for your new clinic or office! Now used as a law firm, but due…
$243,454
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 65 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 65 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
Administrative premises with underground parking place are sold in the center of Klaipeda, H…
$123,625
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Commercial property 485 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 485 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 485 m²
Floor 1
485 KV is SALE. M. BUILDING WITH THE LAND OF THE LAND IN THE CLASS! IN ONE BUILDING OF THE T…
$1,14M
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Commercial property 144 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 144 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 144 m²
Floor 3
DESIROUS OF ADMINISTRATIVE DESTINATION IN MIESTO CENTRE ------------------------------------…
$377,353
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Commercial property 268 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 268 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 268 m²
Floor 1
The premises are sold in a very mobile location, Drejonės str. Klaipeda. There are large flo…
$394,163
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Commercial property 1 072 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 072 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 1 072 m²
Floor 1
COMMERCIAL, MANUFACTURING, STORAGE PREMISES FOR SALE (1071.53 SQUARE), IN THE CITY OF KLAIPĖ…
$826,501
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Commercial property 729 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 729 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 729 m²
Industrial and administrative premises for sale in the territory of Klaipėda State Port. The…
$482,270
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Commercial property 68 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 68 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
INDIVIDUAL ACCESS TO THE INVESTMENT OBJECT IN THE CIVIL CENTRE -----------------------------…
$168,099
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Commercial property 63 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 63 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
Administrative premises are sold in the center of Klaipeda, H. Manto st. 40! PRINCIPLES OF …
$121,270
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Commercial property 134 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 134 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
SALE 32 years KAVINO-BARO PATCHES WITH VISA EQUIPMENT AND BUSINESS CRUDE CENTER IN LOW ALERT…
$428,777
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Commercial property 49 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 49 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
COMMERCIAL PREMISES FOR SALE IN KLAIPĖDA, ŠILUTĖS PL. 40C 1/2 of commercial premises (secon…
$62,683
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Commercial property 7 400 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 7 400 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 7 400 m²
Multifunctional premises for trade, offices and storage in the new complex in Klaipeda FOR R…
$3,973
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Commercial property within the Klaipėda Seaport in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property within the Klaipėda Seaport
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 2 803 m²
Number of floors 2
Commercial property within the Klaipėda Seaport — one of the largest logistics hubs on the B…
$1,64M
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Commercial property 13 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 13 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 13 m²
For sale 8-9 ( about 130 sq.m ) parking spaces in the underground park in the center of Klai…
$13,676
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Commercial property 109 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 109 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 109 m²
Floor 3
IN THE CLASS, FORESTIGATION, FORESTIGATION, FOR THE PATALPES OF PRODUCTION AND ADMINISTRATIV…
$139,042
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