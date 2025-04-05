Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kernave
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kernave, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Kernave, Lithuania
House
Kernave, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
STRENGTH LOCATION - COUNTRY KERNUS CITIZENS, NATURE IN THE BASIS OF THE HOUSEHOLD AND NEW HO…
$129,522
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes