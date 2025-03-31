Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kelme
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kelme, Lithuania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Kelme, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kelme, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale spacious and cozy 2 -room apartment in Kelme, J. Vadeikio str. 3 ------------------…
$39,373
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes