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Сommercial property in Kedainiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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Kedainiai
7
9 properties total found
Commercial property 2 203 m² in Kedainiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 2 203 m²
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 2 203 m²
Floor 1
SALES, STORAGE BUILDINGS. BOTTLE MIESE I invite you to familiarize yourself with the place a…
$206,440
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Commercial property 169 991 m² in Kedainiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 169 991 m²
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 169 991 m²
SUBMITTED INDIVIDUAL OBJECT - 17 HA A SEAT AERODROME, WHETHER DIFFERENT NUCLEAR TACK, MANEVR…
$4,13M
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Commercial property 169 991 m² in Kedainiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 169 991 m²
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 169 991 m²
SUBMITTED INDIVIDUAL OBJECT - 17 HA A SEAT AERODROME, WHETHER DIFFERENT NUCLEAR TACK, MANEVR…
$4,06M
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Commercial property 1 200 m² in Kedainiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 200 m²
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 1 200 m²
PREMISES FOR SALE/RENT, S. DARIAUS IR GIRĖNO STR., KĖDAIņI TOWN Address - S. Darius ir Girėn…
$341,907
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Commercial property 102 m² in Kedainiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 102 m²
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 102 m²
Floor 1
DASTS FOR SALE IN CHAIN SENAMGES, WITH STATE LANDINES Address – Radville g. 19, Chairs; Bu…
$101,432
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Commercial property 1 490 m² in Kedainiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 490 m²
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 1 490 m²
Floor 1
FOR THE MUNICATION OF THE PRODUCTIONAL PRAMONICAL PATALP, THE MAZG OF THE CONDITION Product…
$283,783
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 160 m² in Kedainiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 160 m²
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
BATH BUILDING FOR SALE IN THE VILLAGE OF PAŠUSVIOS. GENERAL INFORMATION: • Kėdainiai distric…
$11,397
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Commercial property 700 m² in Patranys, Lithuania
Commercial property 700 m²
Patranys, Lithuania
Area 700 m²
Floor 1
Business for sale together with commercial premises, equipment, goods, near the city of Kaiš…
$455,876
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Commercial property 20 370 m² in Bajenai I, Lithuania
Commercial property 20 370 m²
Bajenai I, Lithuania
Area 20 370 m²
Number of floors 1
$13,58M
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