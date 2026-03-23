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Monthly rent of commercial properties in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania

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6 properties total found
Commercial property 320 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 320 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 320 m²
Floor 2
$2,319
per month
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Commercial property 2 693 m² in Naujasodis, Lithuania
Commercial property 2 693 m²
Naujasodis, Lithuania
Area 2 693 m²
Floor 1
$24,976
per month
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Commercial property 435 m² in Gaizenai, Lithuania
Commercial property 435 m²
Gaizenai, Lithuania
Area 435 m²
Floor 1
$252
per month
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Commercial property 200 m² in Karmelava, Lithuania
Commercial property 200 m²
Karmelava, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Floor 2
$1,159
per month
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Commercial property 2 216 m² in Zemaitkiemis, Lithuania
Commercial property 2 216 m²
Zemaitkiemis, Lithuania
Area 2 216 m²
Floor 1
$14,130
per month
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Commercial property 36 m² in Ramuciai, Lithuania
Commercial property 36 m²
Ramuciai, Lithuania
Area 36 m²
Floor 3
$313
per month
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