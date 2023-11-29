Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

20 properties total found
Plot of land in Budiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Budiskes, Lithuania
€19,000
Plot of land in Budiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Budiskes, Lithuania
SOME WRITE, GIRTH SEN., VLADICIAN SOME 33.22 acres are SELLED. Only 5km to Cairo and 2km to …
€18,000
Plot of land in Rumsiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rumsiskes, Lithuania
A plot of commercial land for sale is bordered by the bus of 118 acres of commercial use in …
€150,000
Plot of land in Dovainonys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dovainonys, Lithuania
€16,000
Plot of land in Kasparai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kasparai, Lithuania
Three agricultural plots for sale near the Neries River Shirvint r. self., Chiobish old, Fie…
€20,000
Plot of land in Bartaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bartaiciai, Lithuania
Cumplayer r. self., Cairo area old, Gudien, Gaming g.50. 0.5311 ha plot of land sold.Price f…
€22,500
Plot of land in Pasventys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pasventys, Lithuania
PURCHASE SODIES FOR THE PUBLIC OF THE ADVERTISING OF THE ADVERTISING 50 km. from Vilnius and…
€18,500
Plot of land in Tartokas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Tartokas, Lithuania
Role in the village, Cairo r. a plot suitable for the farmer's homestead is sold next to the…
€17,000
Plot of land in Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
INTERNAL VILLION, ELECTRIC AND COUNCIL, SELLOW NETS 19 HA Address – Strošiauos, Cairo self-c…
€129,000
Plot of land in Rumsiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rumsiskes, Lithuania
INDICATED LAND SKLYPES IN THE CITY OF REDUCED CITY, IN THE IMAGE PLACE WITH THE CARE OF THE …
€36,000
Plot of land in Kalviai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kalviai, Lithuania
IN ONE PROPERTY LITHUANIAN LITHUANIAN LOCATION, BETWEEN THE COUNCIL AND FULL, A 98th-century…
€19,900
Plot of land in Eigeniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Eigeniskes, Lithuania
SELLYPE SOME R. SEN., NEMAITON SEN., MEDICAL K. 2. -----------------------------------------…
€28,000
Plot of land in Kiemeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kiemeliai, Lithuania
In the cemeteries, the € 1,1900 is sold in a 3,38ha agricultural plot in a viable area near …
€11,900
Plot of land in Kriauciskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kriauciskes, Lithuania
For only 21000 euros For sale wonderful plot at: Kaišiadorys, Dalio g.13 The plot is 0.9861 …
€21,000
Plot of land in Gudiena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gudiena, Lithuania
In Kushiadoryse, Gudiena, Technique g. a former gas station plot with a building is sold. Th…
€24,950
Plot of land in Basonys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Basonys, Lithuania
If you are looking for a quiet corner for your dream house, this plot is for you. Plot with …
€13,000
Plot of land in Zasliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zasliai, Lithuania
A 1.9771ha residential plot for sale in a promising area near the town of Kaišiador, in the …
€49,000
Plot of land in Rumsiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rumsiskes, Lithuania
Prding a home estate plot in the center of the Rumshish town. The rumbles are one of the mos…
€22,000
Plot of land in Trakiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakiai, Lithuania
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
€65,000
Plot of land in Triliskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Triliskes, Lithuania
INDICATORY 2 COUNTRIES EUMANT FOR THE LARGE OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHANGES IN SURAL RAYON GENE…
€60,000
