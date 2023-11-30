Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Jonavos rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Jonavos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

19 properties total found
Plot of land in Jonava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jonava, Lithuania
A 1.468ha agricultural plot is sold in the village of Kungushil, in the Jonava district, jus…
€22,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Jonava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jonava, Lithuania
€46,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in cicinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
cicinai, Lithuania
11.25 HOME LIGHT SECTION IN THE CITY CITY CITY CITY! SKLYP IN THE CITY CENTRE WITH THE GOOD …
€8,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Jonava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jonava, Lithuania
In the Jonava district, a unique homestead - a cultural monument of republican significance,…
€63,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Budos II, Lithuania
Plot of land
Budos II, Lithuania
NEEILIC OPPORTUNITY TO BUY A SKLYP ANT UPEL CHRANT not too far from KAUNO! SELLATION OF THE …
€19,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Paryzius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paryzius, Lithuania
67 acres of plot for sale, in the village of Paris, in the old Swiss. In the Jonava district…
€15,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Liepiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Liepiai, Lithuania
Jonava district. Bukon old. In July. sold 3 ha. plot of land. Great place for a farmer's hom…
€20,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Ragoziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ragoziai, Lithuania
In the Jonava district, plots are sold in the area, in the Horn of Ragogai to your home. The…
€11,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Stoskai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Stoskai, Lithuania
A 130 a commercial plot of destination is displayed strategically in a very attractive place…
€87,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Skarbinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
Your home shares will be sold in a completely newly formed package district. The plots are l…
€11,416
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Skarbinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
Your home shares are sold in a fully newly formed parcel quarter. The plots are in the Jonav…
€9,400
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Skarbinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
Shares for your house are sold in a completely new property. The plots are located in the Jo…
€10,704
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Skarbinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
Shares for your home are sold in a completely newly formed plot quarter. The plots are in th…
€9,232
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Skarbinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
Shares for your home are sold in a completely newly formed plot quarter. The plots are in th…
€9,424
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Skarbinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
Your home shares are sold in a fully newly formed parcel quarter. The plots are in the Jonav…
€11,424
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Ragoziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ragoziai, Lithuania
For sale in 29.11 a.m. plot in Jonava district, Ragose village, Calvary g.18. SKLYPAS • Are…
€14,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Jonalaukis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jonalaukis, Lithuania
FOR SALE OF THE BASSENGER FOR THE BUSANNING G. INVESTMENT!!! We will change the purpose of …
€30,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Uzmiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uzmiskiai, Lithuania
SELDED EXCLUSIVE ERDMS HOME MANAGEMENTS COUNTRY BERIAL TVENKIN! The exclusive quarter of th…
€44,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Jonava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jonava, Lithuania
In a very good place, a plot is sold in the Jonava district of Switzerland. The plot finds a…
€16,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir