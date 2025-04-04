Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Ignalina
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Ignalina, Lithuania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Ignalina, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ignalina, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/2
Exceptional "Reed" project by the lake in Ignalina. Full installation A ++ class studio -typ…
$125,559
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes