Residential properties for sale in Giedraiciai, Lithuania

2 properties total found
House with garage in Giedraiciai, Lithuania
House with garage
Giedraiciai, Lithuania
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
LIVE HOUSE (SODY ) WITH SEPARATE PURPOSE HOUSE IN THE FULLY NATURAL GRANT OF GALUON, MOLIDED…
€319,000
per month
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Giedraiciai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Giedraiciai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/2
2 kambi. BUTAS GIEDRAIN Mstl., Molyt district. ADVANTAGE: - Apartment not angular, warm, bri…
€35,000
per month
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
