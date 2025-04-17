Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Garliava
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Garliava, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Garliava, Lithuania
House
Garliava, Lithuania
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
Sold to the ELVE, 180 kv.M, with 4.25 ARM LOW, WINE PROSPEKTE, GARLIVE! GARLIAVA, NORTH FIEL…
$209,376
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes