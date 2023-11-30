Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dvariskes, Lithuania

House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Dvariskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Dvariskes, Lithuania
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 2
Quality furnished for sale, 4-room cottage Red g., Great Raspberry, Vilnius district. Cottag…
€260,000
House with gas heating in Dvariskes, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Dvariskes, Lithuania
Area 309 m²
Number of floors 2
Vilnius r. self., Nuts, Suites g. sold a plot of 16.40 a single and bibbean residential buil…
€170,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Dvariskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Dvariskes, Lithuania
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
NEW FAMILY EXPLANATORY HOME TO WHICH HOME FIND A COMMFORT, RAMBY, ESTETURNIC, THE HISM LYG W…
€429,000
