Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Darbenai
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Darbenai, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Darbenai, Lithuania
House
Darbenai, Lithuania
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
5 rooms for sale (121.56 square) house with 42 acres of land in Darbėnai, Palanga St., Kreti…
$125,366
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go