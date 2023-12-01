Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Balbieriskis

Residential properties for sale in Balbieriskis, Lithuania

1 property total found
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Balbieriskis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Balbieriskis, Lithuania
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale in the Prien R., a house in the center of Balbierškis. The house owns a farm buildi…
€18,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir