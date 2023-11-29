Lands for sale in Alytaus miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

UAE
35 properties total found
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€13,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
ALYTAUS IN THE CITY, GOOD MATOM LOCATION, SALE SKLYP WITH PLACE POSSIBILITY MARKING THE PUBL…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
CREATE YOUR LIVING STILIES: ERDVUS SKLYP WITH KAVAL ECJER PACKAGE - LOCATION FOR BUSINESS OR…
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€35,850
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€15,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
2 HOUSE MANAGEMENTS IN THE PRESTIGATION OF 2 HOUSE IN THE CITY PLACE, IN THE PROPERTY GATVIR…
€35,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
SELLOW 35 WITH THE SUSVAL ECJER PACKAGE AND STATEMENT LEIDIM, ALYTAUS R. ------------------…
€45,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
SELLING 5.1 HA AGRICULTURAL LAST SECTION WITH THE POSSIBILITY TO LARGE THE OVERS LABELIC IN …
€201,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
€8,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€14,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
A 1.70-hectare agricultural plot for sale in a very beautiful location, surrounded by a fore…
€17,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
IN ALYTUJ, 6.79 A. HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION WITH HOME PAMATES. The ski village is sold in th…
€40,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
SECTION OF SELLOW WITH THE ECJER'S PACKAGE Great opportunity to create your own lounge oasi…
€20,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
SELLOW OF PLOT 6.12 A ALYTAUS, BALKASODY, IN THE SODI COMMUNITY, "FULL" --- GENERAL INFORMAT…
€2,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
SELLOW OF 1.2 HA ALYTAUS IN RAJON, PANEMUNIC SOME A plot of correct shape for sale, in a go…
€15,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
1.06 ha plot for sale in Alytaus district, Taknish k. GENERAL INFORMATION: • Address: Alyta…
€5,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
FOR SALE IN THE ALTONES OF 3 HECTAR PLOT, COMMERCIAL PURPOSE IN THE INDUSTRY AREA Convenien…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
38.37 hectares of land for sale in Sudvajų st. 71, Alytuje, Vidzgir district. The purpose …
€690,660
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
16.62 aro commercial plot of land for sale in Alytuje, New Street, in the best location in A…
€415,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
COMMERCIAL EARTH SCULF FOR SALE IN THE HEAD CASE! __________________________________________…
€147,456
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
FOR SALE, RENTAL COMERATION SIGNIFICANT IN OIL, NEW G. 5D 2.54 acre plot for sale in New g.…
€25,400
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
----- REDUCED PRICE HOME MANAGEMENT SELLING IN THE RADIO, COUNTRY ALYTAUS A 20-acre househ…
€9,990
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
House management sales in the Alyta area NEAR THE MAIN STREET ALYTUS - BONE, LANDMILLUSINESS…
€13,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
62 hectares of land for sale in Many District, Alytus District, near the lake. The property …
€13,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
TO SALE CONCERNED PURPOSES IN OLD _______________________________________________________ 1…
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Baksiai, Lithuania
BUILDING LAND IN INDUSTRY PARK, ALT ! 93.16 a plot of land for sale in Alytuje, Artojų Stre…
€83,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial property for sale in Udria st., Myklusėnai k. Alytus r. GENERAL INFORMATION : -…
€25,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
For sale 12.94 a. and 15.72 a. Household properties in Žažiškės k. Alytus r. GENERAL INFORM…
€16,175
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
Investment project for sale in Šilelio st. Alytuje. GENERAL INFORMATION : - Price: 135,000…
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
BUY THREE MANAGEMENT SCULES The three plots for sale are conveniently located, from where y…
€5,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
