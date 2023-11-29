Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Alytaus miesto savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Alytaus miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

35 properties total found
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€13,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
ALYTAUS IN THE CITY, GOOD MATOM LOCATION, SALE SKLYP WITH PLACE POSSIBILITY MARKING THE PUBL…
€120,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
CREATE YOUR LIVING STILIES: ERDVUS SKLYP WITH KAVAL ECJER PACKAGE - LOCATION FOR BUSINESS OR…
€100,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€35,850
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€15,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
2 HOUSE MANAGEMENTS IN THE PRESTIGATION OF 2 HOUSE IN THE CITY PLACE, IN THE PROPERTY GATVIR…
€35,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
SELLOW 35 WITH THE SUSVAL ECJER PACKAGE AND STATEMENT LEIDIM, ALYTAUS R. ------------------…
€45,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
SELLING 5.1 HA AGRICULTURAL LAST SECTION WITH THE POSSIBILITY TO LARGE THE OVERS LABELIC IN …
€201,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
€8,500
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€14,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
A 1.70-hectare agricultural plot for sale in a very beautiful location, surrounded by a fore…
€17,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
IN ALYTUJ, 6.79 A. HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION WITH HOME PAMATES. The ski village is sold in th…
€40,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
SECTION OF SELLOW WITH THE ECJER'S PACKAGE Great opportunity to create your own lounge oasi…
€20,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
SELLOW OF PLOT 6.12 A ALYTAUS, BALKASODY, IN THE SODI COMMUNITY, "FULL" --- GENERAL INFORMAT…
€2,500
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
SELLOW OF 1.2 HA ALYTAUS IN RAJON, PANEMUNIC SOME A plot of correct shape for sale, in a go…
€15,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
1.06 ha plot for sale in Alytaus district, Taknish k. GENERAL INFORMATION: • Address: Alyta…
€5,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
FOR SALE IN THE ALTONES OF 3 HECTAR PLOT, COMMERCIAL PURPOSE IN THE INDUSTRY AREA Convenien…
€600,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
38.37 hectares of land for sale in Sudvajų st. 71, Alytuje, Vidzgir district. The purpose …
€690,660
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
16.62 aro commercial plot of land for sale in Alytuje, New Street, in the best location in A…
€415,500
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
COMMERCIAL EARTH SCULF FOR SALE IN THE HEAD CASE! __________________________________________…
€147,456
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
FOR SALE, RENTAL COMERATION SIGNIFICANT IN OIL, NEW G. 5D 2.54 acre plot for sale in New g.…
€25,400
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
----- REDUCED PRICE HOME MANAGEMENT SELLING IN THE RADIO, COUNTRY ALYTAUS A 20-acre househ…
€9,990
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
House management sales in the Alyta area NEAR THE MAIN STREET ALYTUS - BONE, LANDMILLUSINESS…
€13,500
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
62 hectares of land for sale in Many District, Alytus District, near the lake. The property …
€13,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
TO SALE CONCERNED PURPOSES IN OLD _______________________________________________________ 1…
€175,000
Plot of land in Baksiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Baksiai, Lithuania
BUILDING LAND IN INDUSTRY PARK, ALT ! 93.16 a plot of land for sale in Alytuje, Artojų Stre…
€83,500
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial property for sale in Udria st., Myklusėnai k. Alytus r. GENERAL INFORMATION : -…
€25,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
For sale 12.94 a. and 15.72 a. Household properties in Žažiškės k. Alytus r. GENERAL INFORM…
€16,175
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
Investment project for sale in Šilelio st. Alytuje. GENERAL INFORMATION : - Price: 135,000…
€135,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
BUY THREE MANAGEMENT SCULES The three plots for sale are conveniently located, from where y…
€5,900
