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Business center Miera 1 (M1)

Riga, Latvia
Price on request
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ID: 34989
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1547
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 29/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga
  • Address
    Miera iela, 61 k 1

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

About the complex

Project: Premium new development (2025/2026) combining top-tier sustainability with futuristic architecture. Area: Total area ~11,000 sqm. Typical floor plate ~1,500 sqm. Rent: ~16.00 – 18.00 EUR/sqm + VAT. Service charge: Triple Net, approx. 2.50 EUR/sqm + utilities. Sustainability: BREEAM Excellent certification, solar panels, air recuperation, and smart building systems. Amenities: Landscaped rooftop terrace with city views, bicycle parking with showers, extensive underground parking. Location: Intersection of Miera and Brivibas streets – a prestigious business hub with excellent transport links.

Location on the map

Riga, Latvia
Education

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Business center Miera 1 (M1)
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
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