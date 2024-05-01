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  4. Business center SATEKLES BIZNESA CENTRS

Business center SATEKLES BIZNESA CENTRS

Riga, Latvia
from
$4,652
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16
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ID: 37939
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1555
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 03/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga
  • Address
    Satekles iela, 1

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

About the complex

Next-Generation Class A Offices Opened in 2025, Satekles biznesa centrs is a sustainable Class A office complex boasting the prestigious BREEAM Outstanding certification. It is tailored for forward-thinking companies that prioritize top-tier quality, energy efficiency, and an inspiring workspace. Key Features and Amenities: Flexible Layouts: Office spaces offering highly adaptable layouts, premium finishes, and state-of-the-art building technologies. Well-being: Landscaped green areas and terraces designed for employee relaxation, inspiration, and seamless collaboration. Strategic Location: Situated in Riga’s central business district, directly opposite the "Origo" shopping center and the upcoming "Rail Baltica" hub. Infrastructure: Within short walking distance to Old Riga, public transport, and parks, while Riga Airport is just a 20-minute drive away.

Location on the map

Riga, Latvia
Education

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Business center SATEKLES BIZNESA CENTRS
Riga, Latvia
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