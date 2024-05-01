Business center SATEKLES BIZNESA CENTRS

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Next-Generation Class A Offices
Opened in 2025, Satekles biznesa centrs is a sustainable Class A office complex boasting the prestigious BREEAM Outstanding certification. It is tailored for forward-thinking companies that prioritize top-tier quality, energy efficiency, and an inspiring workspace.
Key Features and Amenities:
Flexible Layouts: Office spaces offering highly adaptable layouts, premium finishes, and state-of-the-art building technologies.
Well-being: Landscaped green areas and terraces designed for employee relaxation, inspiration, and seamless collaboration.
Strategic Location: Situated in Riga’s central business district, directly opposite the "Origo" shopping center and the upcoming "Rail Baltica" hub.
Infrastructure: Within short walking distance to Old Riga, public transport, and parks, while Riga Airport is just a 20-minute drive away.
Location on the map
Riga, Latvia
Education
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return