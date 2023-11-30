Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Garkalnes novads
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Garkalnes novads, Latvia

3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Bukulti, Latvia
3 room apartment
Bukulti, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
Apartment on the shores of Lake Baltezers, in a quiet picturesque village. Description: …
€230,000
8 room apartment in good condition, with gas heating in Upesciems, Latvia
8 room apartment in good condition, with gas heating
Upesciems, Latvia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Floor 2/2
The property has been carefully used and maintained. High-quality and elegantly furnished ho…
€425,000
6 room apartment with parking, for rent, with management company services in Baltezers, Latvia
6 room apartment with parking, for rent, with management company services
Baltezers, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 420 m²
Floor 2/2
An exclusive house in Baltezers is available for sale. The house is located 150 m from the …
€371,000
