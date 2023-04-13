Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Vilnius County
Vilnius city municipality
Vilnius
Lands for sale in Vilnius, Lithuania
Clear all
132 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 200,000
RAMIOJE, IN THE FRAMEWORK, VOS 20 MIN. FROM THE VILLION CENTRO OF THE CITY, A PDO WITH THE C…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 42,000
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT IN THE WILLION OF THE SILNIA, We invite you to know the s…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 50,000
Huge k. land plot sold 0.57 ha. PRICE EUR 50 000. General information Address: Vilnius r. s…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 79,000
Plot of 16-century single and bibbean residential buildings for sale in Vilnius r. self., Ha…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 14,400
Trak district, in the village of Meilush, surrounded by two lakes, a plot of 24.20 a home es…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 16,300
Trak district, in the village of Meilush, surrounded by two lakes, is sold by a 29.26th cent…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 30,200
Trak district, in the village of Meilush, surrounded by two lakes, a plot of 61.90 a house e…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 32,400
Trak district, in the village of Meilush, surrounded by two lakes, is sold by a 66.44 a home…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 14,500
Trak district, in the village of Meilush, surrounded by two lakes, is sold by a 24.52 a home…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 15,100
Trak district, in the village of Meilush, surrounded by two lakes, is sold by a 26.08 a home…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 14,700
Trak district, in the village of Meilush, surrounded by two lakes, a plot of 25.32 a house e…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 68,700
SELL 8.96 a plot of land in a beautiful location in Vilnius, in the dvarnishes The p…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 42,000
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 17,000
SELLING HOME MANAGEMENTS IN THE MANAGEMENT G., SUBJGGESTIGATIONS, SEN, FULL RAJ. GENERAL IN…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 50,000
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHANGE OF THE AGRICULTURAL, IN THE WAY OF THE FACE. The plot bord…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 89,991
In Vilnius, in the Bajoras, away from the main street and closer to nature, a plot of land w…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 29,990
SELLATION OF PLOT 74.37 A AGRICULTURAL LAST STRATEGIC IN GOOD PLACE FULL R.SAV. IN THE MUND,…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 14,400
Trak district, in the village of Meilush, surrounded by two lakes, is sold by a 25.84 a home…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 14,200
Trak district, in the village of Meilush, surrounded by two lakes, a plot of 25.32 a house e…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 119,000
A PUBLIC OF THE PROPERTY, INDIVIDUAL HOME IN THE LIFE OF THE 7.77 a.S. WITH THE LOLE OF STAT…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 43,000
The new emerging property house quarter ,,,Vingai, sells a 10.19-acre home estate plot along…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 620,000
COUNTRY A2 VILLIUS-PANEVERS AWAY SELLING 885 ARS AGRICULTURAL LAST PUBLIC VILLION OF THE MAS…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 69,000
8 ARAS HOUSE MANAGEMENT SCLY FOR SALE IN BAJORS! -------------------------------------------…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 117,900
Right to Santarians, D. Nuts k. a plot of land sold by a home holding with a ready house pro…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 299,000
Land 7.66 acres of house estate for sale, only 10 min with armrests to Pepper. The plot is…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 65,000
Home estate plot for sale Rings g. 90, Major. Vilnius r. in the cork of new houses! Possibil…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 20,000
THE FULL UP SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHANGES! Are you looking for a place that could not …
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 55,000
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHECKING 4.05 a INTACALNY ----------------------------------- GEN…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 14,200
Trak district, in the village of Meilushk, surrounded by two lakes, is sold 9 ( 24-66 a) hom…
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 22,500
SELLING 10.60 ARS HOME SECTION - IN BRINKIC, WILLION IN RAJON. ____ Brinkiškis is located on…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map