  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Ukmerges rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Ukmerges rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Kuzilai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kuzilai, Lithuania
€ 30,000
Plot of land in Knitiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Knitiskiai, Lithuania
€ 70,000
Plot of land in Saukava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Saukava, Lithuania
€ 96,000
Plot of land in Butkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Butkunai, Lithuania
€ 10,000
Plot of land in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ukmerge, Lithuania
€ 12,600
Plot of land in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ukmerge, Lithuania
€ 14,000
Plot of land in Pabaiskas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pabaiskas, Lithuania
€ 19,000
Plot of land in Eimantiskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Eimantiskis, Lithuania
€ 280,000
Plot of land in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ukmerge, Lithuania
€ 20,000
Plot of land in Sinkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sinkunai, Lithuania
€ 32,000
Plot of land in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ukmerge, Lithuania
€ 30,000
Plot of land in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ukmerge, Lithuania
€ 4,500
Plot of land in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ukmerge, Lithuania
€ 10,000
Plot of land in Antalausiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Antalausiai, Lithuania
€ 16,000
