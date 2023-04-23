Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality

Lands for sale in Raudondvario seniunija, Lithuania

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Bernatoniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bernatoniai, Lithuania
€ 68,000
Plot 24.35a for sale. Near the intensively built cottages and own houses, formed by the Roma…
Plot of land in Naujieji Bernatoniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Naujieji Bernatoniai, Lithuania
€ 25,000
Plot for home or investment! ---------------------------------------------------------------…
Plot of land in Didvyriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Didvyriai, Lithuania
€ 36,900
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
Plot of land in Naujatriobiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Naujatriobiai, Lithuania
€ 40,000
Plot of land in Naujieji Bernatoniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Naujieji Bernatoniai, Lithuania
€ 68,000
SELLOWING SECTION OF THE MARKING BERNATONES, COUNTRY REDMER Kaunas r. self., Red-war old, Be…
Plot of land in Lomanka, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lomanka, Lithuania
€ 20,000
!!! 77 A LARGE OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHANGUAGE 77 A !!! --------------------------------------…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir