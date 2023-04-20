Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Panevezys County
Panevezio miesto savivaldybe
Panevėžys
Lands for sale in Panevėžys, Lithuania
10 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 67,000
SELLING OF THE HOUSE OF 6.61 ARS HOME WITH HOME (NUGRIOVE OR RECONSTRUCTION ) K. DONELIČI G.…
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 9,500
A 6.43 a home estate plot is sold in the city of Pannec, Knit. Great place for building a ho…
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 71,500
A summary of the central part of the Panchase headquarters, the NEMUN and the Danes in the d…
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 45,000
SELLING OF THE HOUSE OF 8.76 ARS HOME WITH HOME (NUGROVERY OR RECONSTRUCTION ... IN THE G.13…
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 19,000
Home estate plot for sale with communications Wallie g. In the pineapple. Access from Tilvy …
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 99,900
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 63,000
DASIC DASIC LAST DEPARATE FOR THE MASIVES OF THE COMMERCIAL LASTY, IN THE CITY OF THE J.TILV…
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 10,000
SELLOWS FOR LIVING HOME STATES IN THE PANENDS G., THE CITY OF THE PANCHASB. DEPARATE PLOTS: …
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 30,190
FOR SALE OF THE STATY OF THE LIVING HOUSE IN THE PANENDROGR G., IN THE CITY OF PANEVENTH. FL…
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 19,500
19.98 acres plot for sale in Knitish g.146B, Panegass GENERAL INFORMATION: • Address: Knitis…
