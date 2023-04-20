Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Panevezys County
  4. Panevezio miesto savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Panevezio miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Pavieseciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pavieseciai, Lithuania
€ 13,500
SELLOW OF 10 ARA HOME IN THE WINE, VICTORIAL G., IN THE CANEVIEW. RAMI, PRIVACY TO SAFE ENVI…
Plot of land in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 67,000
SELLING OF THE HOUSE OF 6.61 ARS HOME WITH HOME (NUGRIOVE OR RECONSTRUCTION ) K. DONELIČI G.…
Plot of land in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 9,500
A 6.43 a home estate plot is sold in the city of Pannec, Knit. Great place for building a ho…
Plot of land in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 71,500
A summary of the central part of the Panchase headquarters, the NEMUN and the Danes in the d…
Plot of land in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 45,000
SELLING OF THE HOUSE OF 8.76 ARS HOME WITH HOME (NUGROVERY OR RECONSTRUCTION ... IN THE G.13…
Plot of land in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 19,000
Home estate plot for sale with communications Wallie g. In the pineapple. Access from Tilvy …
Plot of land in Stetiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Stetiskiai, Lithuania
€ 12,500
6.71 ARO AND 7.63 ARO HOME MANAGEMENTS STEPS R. JONAPHY G., IN THE CANEVIEW. RAMI, PRIVACY T…
Plot of land in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 99,900
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
Plot of land in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 63,000
DASIC DASIC LAST DEPARATE FOR THE MASIVES OF THE COMMERCIAL LASTY, IN THE CITY OF THE J.TILV…
Plot of land in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 10,000
SELLOWS FOR LIVING HOME STATES IN THE PANENDS G., THE CITY OF THE PANCHASB. DEPARATE PLOTS: …
Plot of land in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 30,190
FOR SALE OF THE STATY OF THE LIVING HOUSE IN THE PANENDROGR G., IN THE CITY OF PANEVENTH. FL…
Plot of land in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Panevėžys, Lithuania
€ 19,500
19.98 acres plot for sale in Knitish g.146B, Panegass GENERAL INFORMATION: • Address: Knitis…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir