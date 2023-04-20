Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Telsiai County
  4. Mazeikiu rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Mazeikiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
10.17 a plot for sale Plot destination – single and double residential areas. It’s a great a…
Plot of land in Jautakiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jautakiai, Lithuania
€ 5,000
For sale in the 7.95th century. garden plot Needs r. self., Sparks old, Lazy, Rest g. 4th g.…
Plot of land in Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
€ 85,000
2.03 ha agricultural plot for sale (changeable to home estate) Needs g. Courthouse km. ( dri…
Plot of land in Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
€ 6,900
A 6.13ar garden plot with a small cottage with two houseplates is for sale. One of them has …
Plot of land in Kalnenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kalnenai, Lithuania
€ 28,000
A 26 ARS LIVING LAST PERMANY. - Location - Small, Kurmaiti g. 40 - Plot - Thai forms - Plot …
Plot of land in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
€ 33,000
Plot of land in Troskuciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Troskuciai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
Plot of land in Urvikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Urvikiai, Lithuania
€ 26,500
SELLING 13 ARS LIVING LAST PUBLIC IN THE NEW LIFE, VOS 5 MIN. ROAD IKI LITTLE CITY. - Locat…
Plot of land in Naikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Naikiai, Lithuania
€ 5,500
