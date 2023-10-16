UAE
Lands for sale in Kaunas County, Lithuania
310 properties total found
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€99,000
Plot of land
Virbaliskiai, Lithuania
16 plots for sale for the purpose of the construction of single / dormitories, lined with 8.…
€184,000
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€32,000
Plot of land
Vilkija, Lithuania
€364
Plot of land
Jieznas, Lithuania
€2,800
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
For sale in Kaunas m. self., Roma, Alko g. 12.23 a.m. home estate plot with ready 137.11 sq.…
€50,000
Plot of land
Dievogala, Lithuania
SELLED KAUNO R. IN THE CENTRAL CENTREATMENT OF THE SURVEILLION OF THE PADINUAL SANKLE AGRICU…
€65,000
Plot of land
Dubravai, Lithuania
€21,000
Plot of land
Jonava, Lithuania
A 1.468ha agricultural plot is sold in the village of Kungushil, in the Jonava district, jus…
€23,500
Plot of land
Budiskes, Lithuania
SOME WRITE, GIRTH SEN., VLADICIAN SOME 33.22 acres are SELLED. Only 5km to Cairo and 2km to …
€18,000
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
SELLED R. Kalantos g. 7, Kaune 7.64 a. plot, in a well-visible place only after landing from…
€99,000
Plot of land
Varluva, Lithuania
SELLOW OF YOUR SEAVIRONMENT FOR THE HOUSE ALL THE COUNCIL – IN THE VARLUVOY! ---------------…
€11,999
Plot of land
Kuodiskiai, Lithuania
Plot 167 acres of Kaunas r. self., In the village of Villem near the Lake. Great connection…
€19,900
Plot of land
Rumsiskes, Lithuania
A plot of commercial land for sale is bordered by the bus of 118 acres of commercial use in …
€150,000
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
SELLOW DASKS ONE COUNTRY IN THE OTHER PATOGICAL PLACE COMMERCINE ACTIVITIES WITH PATOG IN PR…
€80,000
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
DO NOT HAVE THE COUNCIL, THE PAGIRD K. 12 A. HOME MANAGEMENT SKLYP. PUTI LOCATION TO CURVE Y…
€25,000
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
NERIES TAC is a NEW residential private home quarter for a cozy neighborhood with nature, wh…
€185,000
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
SECTION OF SIGNATURE FOR PAT A5 MAGISTRAL ROAD. PUTI LOCACY LOCATION COMMERCINE ACTIVITIES …
€295,000
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€79,000
Plot of land
Rykstyne, Lithuania
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL LAST IN THE CITY OF THE MARMARY IN THE VALUATION ALL THE NERIES C…
€25,000
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
PUTION INVESTMENT IN THE TRANSFECTIVE RAJONE. Plot right next to the Neries River! Around th…
€160,000
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€10,856
Plot of land
Jonava, Lithuania
€46,000
Plot of land
Peleniai, Lithuania
EXCLUDED EXCLUSIVE HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION ANT NERIES CHRANT ONLY 12 km FROM THE COUNCIL CIT…
€142,000
Plot of land
Silenai, Lithuania
EXCLUDED LARGE SODIES WITH TWO TVENN IN THE CREATMENT!!! ADVANTAGE: - Just 25min. from the …
€62,000
Plot of land
Balbieriskis, Lithuania
€91,350
Plot of land
Jaksiai, Lithuania
€30,000
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€8,000
Plot of land
Jiezno Kolonijos, Lithuania
€16,000
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHANGES WITH THE EXECUTION OF THE GYNUAGE -----------------------…
€12,000
Show next 30 properties
