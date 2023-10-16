Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Lithuania
  4. Kaunas County

Lands for sale in Kaunas County, Lithuania

310 properties total found
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€99,000
Plot of land in Virbaliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Virbaliskiai, Lithuania
16 plots for sale for the purpose of the construction of single / dormitories, lined with 8.…
€184,000
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€32,000
Plot of land in Vilkija, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vilkija, Lithuania
€364
Plot of land in Jieznas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jieznas, Lithuania
€2,800
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
For sale in Kaunas m. self., Roma, Alko g. 12.23 a.m. home estate plot with ready 137.11 sq.…
€50,000
Plot of land in Dievogala, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dievogala, Lithuania
SELLED KAUNO R. IN THE CENTRAL CENTREATMENT OF THE SURVEILLION OF THE PADINUAL SANKLE AGRICU…
€65,000
Plot of land in Dubravai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dubravai, Lithuania
€21,000
Plot of land in Jonava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jonava, Lithuania
A 1.468ha agricultural plot is sold in the village of Kungushil, in the Jonava district, jus…
€23,500
Plot of land in Budiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Budiskes, Lithuania
SOME WRITE, GIRTH SEN., VLADICIAN SOME 33.22 acres are SELLED. Only 5km to Cairo and 2km to …
€18,000
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
SELLED R. Kalantos g. 7, Kaune 7.64 a. plot, in a well-visible place only after landing from…
€99,000
Plot of land in Varluva, Lithuania
Plot of land
Varluva, Lithuania
SELLOW OF YOUR SEAVIRONMENT FOR THE HOUSE ALL THE COUNCIL – IN THE VARLUVOY! ---------------…
€11,999
Plot of land in Kuodiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kuodiskiai, Lithuania
Plot 167 acres of Kaunas r. self., In the village of Villem near the Lake. Great connection…
€19,900
Plot of land in Rumsiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rumsiskes, Lithuania
A plot of commercial land for sale is bordered by the bus of 118 acres of commercial use in …
€150,000
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
SELLOW DASKS ONE COUNTRY IN THE OTHER PATOGICAL PLACE COMMERCINE ACTIVITIES WITH PATOG IN PR…
€80,000
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
DO NOT HAVE THE COUNCIL, THE PAGIRD K. 12 A. HOME MANAGEMENT SKLYP. PUTI LOCATION TO CURVE Y…
€25,000
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
NERIES TAC is a NEW residential private home quarter for a cozy neighborhood with nature, wh…
€185,000
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
SECTION OF SIGNATURE FOR PAT A5 MAGISTRAL ROAD. PUTI LOCACY LOCATION COMMERCINE ACTIVITIES …
€295,000
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€79,000
Plot of land in Rykstyne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rykstyne, Lithuania
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL LAST IN THE CITY OF THE MARMARY IN THE VALUATION ALL THE NERIES C…
€25,000
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
PUTION INVESTMENT IN THE TRANSFECTIVE RAJONE. Plot right next to the Neries River! Around th…
€160,000
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€10,856
Plot of land in Jonava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jonava, Lithuania
€46,000
Plot of land in Peleniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Peleniai, Lithuania
EXCLUDED EXCLUSIVE HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION ANT NERIES CHRANT ONLY 12 km FROM THE COUNCIL CIT…
€142,000
Plot of land in Silenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silenai, Lithuania
EXCLUDED LARGE SODIES WITH TWO TVENN IN THE CREATMENT!!! ADVANTAGE: - Just 25min. from the …
€62,000
Plot of land in Balbieriskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Balbieriskis, Lithuania
€91,350
Plot of land in Jaksiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jaksiai, Lithuania
€30,000
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
€8,000
Plot of land in Jiezno Kolonijos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jiezno Kolonijos, Lithuania
€16,000
Plot of land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaunas, Lithuania
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHANGES WITH THE EXECUTION OF THE GYNUAGE -----------------------…
€12,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir