Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Jonavos rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Jonavos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

27 properties total found
Plot of land in Paryzius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paryzius, Lithuania
€ 16,000
67 acres of plot for sale, in the village of Paris, in the old Swiss. In the Jonava district…
Plot of land in Jonava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jonava, Lithuania
€ 27,900
A 1.468ha agricultural plot is sold in the village of Kungushil, in the Jonava district, jus…
Plot of land in Jonava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jonava, Lithuania
€ 16,500
Next to the Neries Quay, a plot of 6.31 acres of land is sold in Liège. ____________________…
Plot of land in cicinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
cicinai, Lithuania
€ 8,000
11.25 HOME LIGHT SECTION IN THE CITY CITY CITY CITY! SKLYP IN THE CITY CENTRE WITH THE GOOD …
Plot of land in Skarbinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 22,000
Plot of land in Liepiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Liepiai, Lithuania
€ 25,000
Jonava district. Bukon old. In July. sold 3 ha. plot of land. Great place for a farmer's hom…
Plot of land in Gineikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gineikiai, Lithuania
€ 17,000
A plot of land of 41.40 a home estate surrounded by nature is for sale! Previously, there is…
Plot of land in Kurmagala, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kurmagala, Lithuania
€ 95,000
UNICIAL SECTION IN THE CHANGE OF NERIES: an ideal place to plant or residential house surrou…
Plot of land in Sviloneliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sviloneliai, Lithuania
€ 30,000
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT, GULDYN, JONAVOS RAJ. If you are looking for an exclusive …
Plot of land in Jonava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jonava, Lithuania
€ 43,000
SOLD IN PICTURE OF 43.00 ARS IN THE DISPLAY OF THE COUNTRY IN JONAV RAJ, DIRVAL K. Great op…
Plot of land in Jonava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jonava, Lithuania
€ 4,000
57 hectares of land for sale, in the village of Paris, in old Switzerland. In the Jonava dis…
Plot of land in Uzusaliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uzusaliai, Lithuania
€ 27,000
Base to the pond Only 20 minutes behind Kaunas. HOME MANAGEMENTS are located next to the for…
Plot of land in Skarbinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 11,424
Your home shares are sold in a fully newly formed parcel quarter. The plots are in the Jonav…
Plot of land in Skarbinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 9,424
Shares for your home are sold in a completely newly formed plot quarter. The plots are in th…
Plot of land in Skarbinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 9,232
Shares for your home are sold in a completely newly formed plot quarter. The plots are in th…
Plot of land in Skarbinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 10,704
Shares for your house are sold in a completely new property. The plots are located in the Jo…
Plot of land in Skarbinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 9,400
Your home shares are sold in a fully newly formed parcel quarter. The plots are in the Jonav…
Plot of land in Skarbinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 11,416
Your home shares will be sold in a completely newly formed package district. The plots are l…
Plot of land in Marvilius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Marvilius, Lithuania
€ 22,000
FOR THE FORMESHOUSE SOUTH OF HOME MANAGEMENT RAMUSS CLOSED QUARTAL ASFALED PRIVACY ---------…
Plot of land in Ragoziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ragoziai, Lithuania
€ 11,000
In the Jonava district, plots are sold in the area, Ragogai to your home. The smooth quarter…
Plot of land in Uzusaliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uzusaliai, Lithuania
€ 11,000
Plot of land in Uzusaliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uzusaliai, Lithuania
€ 16,000
Plot of land in Ragoziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ragoziai, Lithuania
€ 14,000
For sale in 29.11 a.m. plot in Jonava district, Ragose village, Calvary g.18. SKLYPAS • Are…
Plot of land in Jonalaukis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jonalaukis, Lithuania
€ 30,000
FOR SALE OF THE BASSENGER FOR THE BUSANNING G. INVESTMENT!!! We will change the purpose of …
Plot of land in Uzmiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uzmiskiai, Lithuania
€ 10,683
SELDED EXCLUSIVE ERDMS HOME MANAGEMENTS COUNTRY BERIAL TVENKIN! The exclusive quarter of th…
Plot of land in Jonava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jonava, Lithuania
€ 16,000
In a very good place, a plot is sold in the Jonava district of Switzerland. The plot finds a…
Plot of land in cicinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
cicinai, Lithuania
€ 9,300
PARCEL OF LAND 84 A SOLD NEAR JONAVA Area 84 a Entry asphalted Preliminary measurements Pur…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir