Realting.com
Lithuania
Kaunas County
Jonavos rajono savivaldybe
Lands for sale in Jonavos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
27 properties total found
Plot of land
Paryzius, Lithuania
€ 16,000
67 acres of plot for sale, in the village of Paris, in the old Swiss. In the Jonava district…
Plot of land
Jonava, Lithuania
€ 27,900
A 1.468ha agricultural plot is sold in the village of Kungushil, in the Jonava district, jus…
Plot of land
Jonava, Lithuania
€ 16,500
Next to the Neries Quay, a plot of 6.31 acres of land is sold in Liège. ____________________…
Plot of land
cicinai, Lithuania
€ 8,000
11.25 HOME LIGHT SECTION IN THE CITY CITY CITY CITY! SKLYP IN THE CITY CENTRE WITH THE GOOD …
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 22,000
Plot of land
Liepiai, Lithuania
€ 25,000
Jonava district. Bukon old. In July. sold 3 ha. plot of land. Great place for a farmer's hom…
Plot of land
Gineikiai, Lithuania
€ 17,000
A plot of land of 41.40 a home estate surrounded by nature is for sale! Previously, there is…
Plot of land
Kurmagala, Lithuania
€ 95,000
UNICIAL SECTION IN THE CHANGE OF NERIES: an ideal place to plant or residential house surrou…
Plot of land
Sviloneliai, Lithuania
€ 30,000
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT, GULDYN, JONAVOS RAJ. If you are looking for an exclusive …
Plot of land
Jonava, Lithuania
€ 43,000
SOLD IN PICTURE OF 43.00 ARS IN THE DISPLAY OF THE COUNTRY IN JONAV RAJ, DIRVAL K. Great op…
Plot of land
Jonava, Lithuania
€ 4,000
57 hectares of land for sale, in the village of Paris, in old Switzerland. In the Jonava dis…
Plot of land
Uzusaliai, Lithuania
€ 27,000
Base to the pond Only 20 minutes behind Kaunas. HOME MANAGEMENTS are located next to the for…
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 11,424
Your home shares are sold in a fully newly formed parcel quarter. The plots are in the Jonav…
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 9,424
Shares for your home are sold in a completely newly formed plot quarter. The plots are in th…
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 9,232
Shares for your home are sold in a completely newly formed plot quarter. The plots are in th…
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 10,704
Shares for your house are sold in a completely new property. The plots are located in the Jo…
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 9,400
Your home shares are sold in a fully newly formed parcel quarter. The plots are in the Jonav…
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 11,416
Your home shares will be sold in a completely newly formed package district. The plots are l…
Plot of land
Marvilius, Lithuania
€ 22,000
FOR THE FORMESHOUSE SOUTH OF HOME MANAGEMENT RAMUSS CLOSED QUARTAL ASFALED PRIVACY ---------…
Plot of land
Ragoziai, Lithuania
€ 11,000
In the Jonava district, plots are sold in the area, Ragogai to your home. The smooth quarter…
Plot of land
Uzusaliai, Lithuania
€ 11,000
Plot of land
Uzusaliai, Lithuania
€ 16,000
Plot of land
Ragoziai, Lithuania
€ 14,000
For sale in 29.11 a.m. plot in Jonava district, Ragose village, Calvary g.18. SKLYPAS • Are…
Plot of land
Jonalaukis, Lithuania
€ 30,000
FOR SALE OF THE BASSENGER FOR THE BUSANNING G. INVESTMENT!!! We will change the purpose of …
Plot of land
Uzmiskiai, Lithuania
€ 10,683
SELDED EXCLUSIVE ERDMS HOME MANAGEMENTS COUNTRY BERIAL TVENKIN! The exclusive quarter of th…
Plot of land
Jonava, Lithuania
€ 16,000
In a very good place, a plot is sold in the Jonava district of Switzerland. The plot finds a…
Plot of land
cicinai, Lithuania
€ 9,300
PARCEL OF LAND 84 A SOLD NEAR JONAVA Area 84 a Entry asphalted Preliminary measurements Pur…
