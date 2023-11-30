Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. San Siro
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in San Siro, Italy

4 properties total found
5 room apartment in San Siro, Italy
5 room apartment
San Siro, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
VB-10047. Престижные апартаменты в знаменитой вилле "Гаета"Знаменитая вилла с потрясающим па…
€760,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in San Siro, Italy
2 room apartment
San Siro, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
VB-10056. Апартаменты с бассейном и видом на озероВ небольшом жилом комплексе с недавно пост…
€215,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Rezzonico, Italy
2 room apartment
Rezzonico, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
VB-10079. Апартаменты в КремииАпартаменты находятся в недавно отреставрированной резиденции …
€310,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Rezzonico, Italy
2 room apartment
Rezzonico, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
VB-10083LN. Резиденция Baia Del SoleРезиденция Baia Del Sole - это комплекс, состоящий из 5 …
€495,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in San Siro, Italy

