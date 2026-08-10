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Apartments for sale in Livorno, Italy

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Apartment in Livorno, Italy
Apartment
Livorno, Italy
Area 110 m²
Reconstruction is required!The building consists of 12 apartments.The villa is surrounded by…
$58,096
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