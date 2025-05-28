Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. yryyt hwd hsrwn mynhl hkspym
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in yryyt hwd hsrwn mynhl hkspym, Israel

Duplex Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 5 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 171 m²
Duplex 5 rooms pretty neighborhood of 2003. Quiet and residential. 171 m2 according to arnon…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Duplex 5 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Duplex with stunning views. We see the sea. 5 rooms Living room not very large but it opens …
$1,12M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in yryyt hwd hsrwn mynhl hkspym, Israel

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go