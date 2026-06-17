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Cottages for sale in Rishon LeZion, Israel

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2 properties total found
Cottage 7 rooms in Rishon LeZion, Israel
Cottage 7 rooms
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 220 m²
?✨ Rare semi-detached house for sale in Rishonim / Gan Nahum district ✨? If you are looking…
$4,25M
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Cottage 6 rooms in Rishon LeZion, Israel
Cottage 6 rooms
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 165 m²
Exclusive - Exceptional property in the American Colony district of Rishon LeZion !!! Unique…
$4,92M
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