Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Rehovot Subdistrict
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Rehovot Subdistrict, Israel

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Gdera, Israel
3 room apartment
Gdera, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 40 m²
Reference: 1722 Gedera 3 pieces independent 40 m2 surface area Small terrace Fitted kitchen …
$1,124
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes