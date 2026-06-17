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Monthly rent of villas in Raanana, Israel

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Villa 8 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Villa 8 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 8
Area 420 m²
✨ For Rent – Family house with swimming pool west of Ra'anana ✨Located in a quiet and sought…
$42,000
per month
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