Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Or Akiva
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Or Akiva, Israel

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room apartment in Or Akiva, Israel
5 room apartment
Or Akiva, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 133 m²
Located on a high floor in a high-end residential project, this spacious 5-room apartment of…
$780,902
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go