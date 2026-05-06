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Residential quarter A vendre 1 ere ligne de mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$14,99M
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Residential quarter A vendre 1 ere ligne de mer
1
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ID: 39814
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaYarkon, 121

About the complex

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FOR SALE Enter a world of incomparable luxury with this splendid 5-room apartment, located in an exclusive tower by the sea. This unique property combines vast living spaces, high-end finishes and stunning views, offering the perfect blend of comfort and elegance. With 3 spacious parental suites, a private garden with jacuzzi and world-class amenities, this apartment represents the culmination of refinement in Tel Aviv. Do not miss the opportunity to become owner of this extraordinary residence. Building equipment: • Security 24/7 • Sports hall • Swimming pool Apartment Details : • 5 pieces • 3 parental suites • 3rd floor with elevator • 520 m2 total • The apartment is 300 m2 + a garden of 220 m2 with Jacuzzi • Spacious rooms • High-end finishes with the highest standards • 2 parking spaces with direct access to the apartment • Fully furnished

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre 1 ere ligne de mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$14,99M
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